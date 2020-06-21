VIDEO Samuel Le Bihan has taken 20 kilos for his role, the reaction of your loved ones is unexpected

Before playing, Alex, Hugo of France Télévisions, Samuel Le Bihan was awarded with one of the main roles in the film Mesrine. A job for which he had to take twenty kilos, it is far from being unpleasant to his entourage.

Being an actor sometimes requires sacrifice. Many are those who have agreed to completely change their appearance to fit the character I had to interpret. Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron or Demi Moore, for example, have agreed that shaving the skull. Charlize Theron has the same enlaidie to become Aileen in the drama Monster, which earned him the Oscar for Best Actress in the year 2004. But not only Americans that play the game. In 2008, Samuel Le Bihan is issued by Jean-François Richet to play the role of Michel Ardouin, one of the partners of Jacques Mesrine, one of the most important figures of the crime French. The accomplice had inherited the nickname, the ” aircraft carrier “, due to his huge stature. So, to be more credible as possible, the companion of Angie Vu Ha took twenty pounds.

20 pounds in three months

Requests the issuance of Daphne Bürki, I love you, etcthis Friday, June 19, father of 54-year-old, is back in the the physical transformation huge that he had to spend to become Michel Ardouin. And inevitably, when one must take” 20 pounds in three months “it’s mostly about the power that all plays out : “ I was eating six times a day “he revealed to the moderator, referring to the “ crepes banana-Nutella “with a sense of humor. Surprised by such a marathon of food, Daphne Bürki, I was worried that this sudden change had resulted in its host. And obviously, Samuel Le Bihan has not been very disturbed. Even his surroundings seemed to appreciate that the actor take the weight : “ I was well. Who liked it, I was fluffy “he was amused. If he has finally regained his weight, the actor rowed :” It took Me a year to lose “. Easier to take than losing, obviously.