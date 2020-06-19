VIDEO Samuel Le Bihan has taken 20 pounds for a role, the reaction of his loved ones is unexpected

Being an actor sometimes takes sacrifice. Many are those that have agreed to completely change their appearance to fit the character that they had to interpret. Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron or Demi Moore, for example, have agreed to shave the skull. Charlize Theron has the same enlaidie to become Aileen in the drama Monster, which earned him the Oscar for Best Actress in 2004. But it is not only Americans who play the game. In 2008, Samuel Le Bihan is cast by Jean-François Richet to play the role of Michel Ardouin, one of the associates of Jacques Mesrine, one of the most important figures of the crime French. The accomplice had inherited a nickname, ” aircraft carrier “, because of its huge stature. So, to be the most credible possible, the companion of Angie Vu Ha took twenty pounds.

20 pounds in three months

Prompted the issuance of Daphne Bürki, I love you etc, this Friday, June 19, the father, 54 year-old returned to the physical transformation huge that it had to undergo to become Michel Ardouin. And inevitably, when one must take ” 20 kilos in three months “, it is mainly on the power that all plays out : “I ate six times a day,” he revealed to the moderator, referring to the “crepes banana-Nutella” with a sense of humor. Shocked by such a marathon of food, Daphne Bürki, was concerned that this sudden change had resulted in his guest. And obviously, Samuel Le Bihan has not been very disturbed. Even his entourage

