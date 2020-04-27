VIDEO. Sandra Bullock adopts a new dog… Pink gets rid of trolls…

Actress Sandra Bullock at the premiere of Bird Boxes in New York — Zuma / Starface



July 18, 2019

Sandra Bullock adopts a new dog

Sandra Bullock was devastated, when, after having lost his father at the end of 2018, his two dogs died only a few days apart. However, it seems that she has done some of his grief. According to Us Weeklyit would have indeed adopted a little dog two years in a shelter. She was seen asking for advice in a specialist shop in Los Angeles, accompanied by her boyfriend and his new companion hair. “She was very nice and down to earth. It does not behave like a celebrity, ” said a source to the publication.

Pink has found a way to get rid of the trolls

The son of Liz Hurley becomes the face of cosmetics, Pat McGrath

The son of Liz Hurley follows in the footsteps of her mother in modeling. The young man appears in a campaign of make-up Pat McGrath. He announced the news on his page Instagram.

“Hi everyone, I’m so happy to show you the secret on which I was working with the divine Pat McGrath “, he posted.