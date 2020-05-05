VIDEO – Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Cameron Diaz… They are the #BossBitchFightChallenge

Do you remember Zoë Bell ? In 2007, Quentin Tarantino was offered a role leading to this professional stunt woman, in her delightful “Boulevard of death”. A key Figure of the business in Hollywood, the young woman is bored since the beginning of the confinement. So she imagined the challenge the more explosive of the moment : with her colleagues, she has choreographed a fight in the line which was attended by several stars of the first plan.