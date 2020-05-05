VIDEO – Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Cameron Diaz… They are the #BossBitchFightChallenge

Do you remember Zoë Bell ? In 2007, Quentin Tarantino was offered a role leading to this professional stunt woman, in her delightful “Boulevard of death”. A key Figure of the business in Hollywood, the young woman is bored since the beginning of the confinement. So she imagined the challenge the more explosive of the moment : with her colleagues, she has choreographed a fight in the line which was attended by several stars of the first plan.
Scarlett Johansson, Halle Berry, Margot Robbie, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, but also Lucy Lawless, whose Zoë Bell was the lining in the mythical series “Xéna the warrior”… These actresses are loaned to the game with a contagious energy ! LCI offers you to discover a best of in the video above. If you want to see the full version, go to the page Instagram of the stunt woman.