VIDEO. Selena Gomez has turned the page of his “abusive relationship” with Justin Bieber

The singer Selena Gomez — Philippe Farjon/Starface



Selena Gomez has discussed openly her relationship with Justin Bieber and the way it ended, considering it to have been ” abused “. Nevertheless, the singer and actress has no “hate” towards his ex and do not want to pay any account in music. She just had a need to write in black and white her thoughts.

This is what she has done with the title Lose You to Love Meto turn the page and

go to the front. “I’ve experienced something wonderful, and I cannot deny ever that it was. (…) I don’t have the impression of a lack of respect, however, I think you have been the victim of a certain abuse. I had to find a way to understand this relationship as an adult, understand the choices that I had made “, she said

NPRafter confirming that it was Justin Bieber she was talking about.

Explanations of Justin Bieber

The relationship of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez finally completed in march 2018. Two months later, Hailey Baldwin was confirmed to have returned with the interpreter of Baby, with which it was output many times in previous years, almost every time that the latter’s relationship with Selena Gomez beat of the wing. In July of that same year, the singer and the top announced their

engagement.

Since then, Justin Bieber is married to Hailey Baldwin and is also open about his past mistakes. “I was full of resentment, disrespectful to women, and angry. (…) It took me years to get over these terrible decisions, repair relationships destroyed, and change my habits relational, ” he wrote on Instagram last September.