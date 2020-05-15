VIDEO. Selena Gomez is ready to tell his version of the story with Justin Bieber

The actress and singer Selena Gomez — Face to Face / Starface



Selena Gomez apparently has scores to settle. With the release of his new album, Rareon 10 January last, the singer has begun to give details about his personal life in recent years, especially with the title Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Nowto evoke, without name,

his relationship and his break-up with Justin Bieber.

But she still has many things to say, if we are to believe the interview she granted to Apple Music.

“I’m not trying to be vindictive, but I just wanted to give my version. People understand from where comes my inspiration, and it stops there, ” she explained to Zane Lowe.

Always more

Selena Gomez may not be finished to tell everything, because in another interview, for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallonshe announced that she had another title in stock, in which she reveals even more his intimacy.

“There are other songs that I really want to see exist. I can’t say when it will be released, but there is a song called Boyfriendand I’m really excited that people hear it, ” explained the star.

For those who have difficulty with the English boyfriend mean ” boyfriend “. Selena Gomez has not been in a couple, by his own admission, for the past two years since her break up with Justin Bieber.