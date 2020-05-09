VIDEO. Shaggy will not be on the next album of Rihanna

The singer Shaggy — Los Angeles Times/Polaris/Starface



If we do this more Shaggy and his Boombastic fantastic,

Rihanna is not necessarily of this opinion. As the king of the dance-hall was given to the Daily Starmembers of the team of the singer explained that she wanted to make her pass an audition in order to participate in his next album, the highly anticipated R9.

“There are many gifted individuals involved, but for me, I don’t need to pass an audition to be on an album. I leave that to the young people, ” he explained.

Not hold a grudge

Nevertheless, the acolyte of Sting has thought twice before saying no. And if Shaggy was finally rejected the proposal of Rihanna, he was able to listen to a few tracks. “From what I’ve heard, this sounds good “, he assured.

Rihanna has already announced that it wanted to, with his ninth album, a sound more reggae. The fans are now awaiting its release and their nerves were put to the test recently when the performer ofUmbrella it was announced on

Instagram that she was in the process of listening to it.