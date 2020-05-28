VIDEO. So that the tragedies accumulate in her family, Britney Spears broke out

The singer Britney Spears — Starface



Nothing seems to start the good mood of Britney Spears who continues to document her daily life on

Instagram. Believe that the

recent events that have shaken his family does not affect more than that.

In recent days, the singer has spent good time with her sweetheart, Sam, Asghari, has prélassée at the edge of the pool, and has even read a book !

“There is nothing better than to hold 400 pages of papers in his hands and away for a week, just because you fall in love with a character. Up to the point where you laugh, cry and live on the razor’s edge as if it was you, ” wrote the star in the sub-title of the cliché of an old book.

And all this without breaking a moment to an exercise routine of the most demanding !

A family drama

However, the family Spears has been shaken to the core at the end of last month, when Jamie Spears has been accused of having assaulted Sean, her grandson of 14 years. A handrail has also been filed by Kevin Federline, the ex-husband of the singer and the father of her children. And even if there will be no prosecution, the father of Britney Spears has taken the decision to abandon the guardianship he exercised over her daughter, citing ” health reasons “.

But even in the face of this family drama, Britney Spears seems determined to keep smiling.