VIDEO. Sofia Richie does not want to do reality tv… The daughter of Kylie Jenner calls her by her first name…

February 5, 2020

The daughter of Kylie Jenner calls her by her first name

Stormithe daughter of

Kylie Jennerdid not call his mother ” mom ” but by her first name. You can see a lovely demonstration in a video posted by the star on

Snapchat. “Hi Kylie,” can one hear the launch of the little girl. “This is not my name, my name is mom,” retorted the queen of cosmetics. A few moments later, we can still see Stormi bend to the request of Kylie Jenner in

launching “Mom,” an air questioningly.

It is the end of the adventure in the cannabis for Whoopi Goldberg. The actress had founded Whoopi & Maya in 2016 with Maya Elizabeth, but the two women seem to have profound disagreements that force them to put an end to the adventure. “The committee has sought proposals, but we have not been able to agree,” said Rick Cusick, the executive committee of the company, to

Page Six.

“It is with deep regret and profound sadness that I announce I withdraw from the steering committee of Whoopi & Maya. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I look forward to forward to other projects “, was published Whoopi Goldberg in a press release relayed by CNN.