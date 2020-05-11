VIDEO. Taylor Swift has renewed hostilities with Kanye West

The singer Taylor Swift — AdMedia/Starface



If Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have reconciled, there is one with which the interpreter of Bad Blood will not be peace anytime soon :

Kanye West. Asked by Rolling Stonethe singer has made the list of its grievances against the rapper, whom she accuses of having ” two faces “.

They had made peace after the latter had interrupted at the MTV Video Music Awards of 2009, but this had been short-lived. “MTV brought in Taylor Swift to give me this price to climb the hearing,” he launched in 2015 at the same ceremony. Of the words that had not appreciated the singer.

“I’m in the audience with his wife, and I shivered my whole body. I understood that he really had two faces. I was angry, ” she explained to the magazine.

“Famous “

And the hostilities have again climbed a notch when Kanye West released his song Famous, in which he launches at the place of the singer ” I have made this p*te famous “.

“When I heard the song, I said to myself, “This is good, it is finished, if you want to be cold, to be cold, but you say clearly” “, she adds.

In short, forgiveness does not look to be the order of the day between the two !