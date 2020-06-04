VIDEO. That is what we see on tv this Thursday? “Shutter Island” by Martin Scorsese

About the first, everything has been said so let’s get to the second. This movie came out ten years ago. has been directed by Martin Scorsese, one of the best directors in Hollywood who, then, was in very great shape.

Nothing to see with a bit of fun of the band of the Splendid in the snow. Here, the weather is bad –there are, at a given moment in the film, a storm of madness– and the island in question is home to a psychiatric hospital where inmates dangerous criminals. In addition, “shutter” in English may translate into something closed, like the iron curtain. It promises!

All fools are not confined…