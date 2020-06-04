Updated the 03/06/2020 at 18:24
VIDEO. That is what we see on tv this Thursday? “Shutter Island” by Martin Scorsese
The choice will be difficult this Thursday evening: revisit a hundredth time, “The bronzed are skiing” or (re)watch “Shutter Island”?
About the first, everything has been said so let’s get to the second. This movie came out ten years ago. has been directed by Martin Scorsese, one of the best directors in Hollywood who, then, was in very great shape.
Nothing to see with a bit of fun of the band of the Splendid in the snow. Here, the weather is bad –there are, at a given moment in the film, a storm of madness– and the island in question is home to a psychiatric hospital where inmates dangerous criminals. In addition, “shutter” in English may translate into something closed, like the iron curtain. It promises!
All fools are not confined…
Therefore in 1954, the marshal Teddy Daniels and his partner Chuck Aule arrive at Shutter Island to try to elucidate a mystery of Rachel Solando, a patient, has mysteriously disappeared. This murderer was in a cell locked from the outside.
Scorsese directs again one of these favorite actors, Leonardo DiCaprio. Himself surrounded by Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), and the huge Ben Kingsley, who performs the role very disorder of the head doctor of this hospital crazy. Because everyone knows: all the insane are not locked up.
And Shutter Island, the crazies dangerous of course are the patients, but there are also caregivers, how to say… strange.
The fact that the film takes place in the early 1950s adds a bit of kitsch to this wonderful story, from a novel by Dennis Lehane, beautifully filmed and interpreted. The very good Hollywood.
The feat of Scorsese is that it has made this island tremendously agonizing. A species of confinement, but with crazy everywhere. It is better to know but this is a real good movie…
Shutter Island. JThursday, June 4, at 21h05, on Chérie 25.