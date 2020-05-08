VIDEO. The actors of” American Psycho ” convinced that Christian Bale was the worst actor in the world… a Macabre discovery on the film by Chris Pratt…

The actor Christian Bale — Los Angeles Times/Polaris/Starface



February 21, 2020

The actors of “American Psycho” were convinced that Christian Bale was the worst actor in the world

Christian Bale has not always been considered a great actor, quite the contrary ! At the time of filming ofAmerican Psychothe adaptation of the novel by Bret Easton Ellis, published in 2000, his erratic behaviour has pushed his colleagues to believe that he was ” the worst actor of all time “, especially Josh Lucas, who played in his sides.

“Josh and I have done a film together recently and it has opened my eyes on something that I had not understood at the time. He informed me that all the other actors thought I was the worst actor they have ever seen. He told me that they looked at me and said “But why Mary Harron, the director, fought for this guy ? It is horrible “, he revealed to MovieMaker.

Christian Bale does not cite any name, but to the poster of the film were Reese Witherspoon, Christian Bale and Jared Leto, among others. Since then, they have without doubt changed his mind.

John Krasiński’s up for a reboot of The Office

Macabre discovery about the shooting of the last film, Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt was recently filming in Iceland, and a fatal discovery took place while they were filming in a crevasse : the technical team has in effect discovered the bodies of a couple, frozen, gone for eighty-four years !

“They have been there during eighty-four years, and unfortunately, they have not survived. They were fully preserved in their glacier, with their outfits of the 1930s or 1940s. They had their equipment and rations. They were in love and they fell in a hole after what they have been missing and have not been found. It is crazy not ? “, a-t-il unveiled on the set of Ellen Degeneres, as relayed

Page Six.

Fortunately, as explained by the star, no member of the team is lost in a glacier, and the filming was well done. The Tomorrow War will be released the 23 of December.