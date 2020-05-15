VIDEO. The baby of David Tennant’s much better… Emma Watson is happy to have helped his fans…

Actor David Tennant at the premiere of Good Omens — Matrix Media / Starface



December 11, 2019

The new-born David Tennant is much better

The baby of David Tennant has had to spend six days in the hospital for health problems. It was his mother, Georgia, who posted on Instagram a photo of the infant, at the age of eight weeks.

“This is what happened to these last six days I would haunt it always, but now that he is back and that my baby is no longer intubated, and used one of the colors, I realize that our healthcare system is wonderful “, she posted in the caption of the photo.

Emma Watson is pleased to have helped its fans to feel better

“Ace Ventura 3” would be in preparation

The detective for dogs and cats Ace Ventura will he be back on the big screen ? Nearly 25 years after the last episode of the saga, it may well be that a return be prepared ! According to the website WeGotThisCoveredthe project is still at the negotiating stage, but

Jim Carrey would be ” interested “. Morgan Creek Production, who had produced the first two episodes, has also posted a link to the article on his page, Twittter, with hashtag #aceventura3.

The fans are getting impatient.