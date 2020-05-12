VIDEO. The boyfriend of Nicki Minaj did not want to turn in his clip

The singer Nicki Minaj to the party Icons Harper’s Bazaar — Zuma / Starface



Nicki Minaj has had to force his buddy so he turns in his latest video for the title Megatron. Kenneth Petty was the nap when the rapper pulled him out of his sleep, and told it to come on the board. “I woke up and I told him “get Dressed, I need you to shoot this scene”, told

Nicki Minaj during a chat on Twitter with his fans relayed by

Music-News.

“He was asleep in my dressing room. He was super grouchy. It has ronchonné on all the way through the filming, saying that he was cold. I told him, “Dude, get in there and shut up” “, she added.

Soon the marriage

Nicki Minaj has also stated that Kenneth Petty did not always seem to reflect the star status of his girlfriend. Especially when he calls her Onika, her real name, in public, where even when he is concerned about the attitude of its fans. “He is on his guard when you (the fans) come and around me all excited because he believes that you can’t hurt me. But when he hears the stories of some of my fans think that I helped them stay in school or to assume their identity, it seems really touched, ” wrote the rapper.

Nicki Minaj has also confirmed she had planned to marry Kenneth Petty, but no date has yet been set.