VIDEO. The daughter of Beyoncé made its debut in the charts

The singer Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter in the arms of his father, the rapper Jay-Z — Starface



In the Carter family, we would like to… the girl ! Blue Ivy Carter, the eldest daughter of Beyoncé and

Jay-Z, has just made its entry in the Top 100 of the ranking Billboard, at only 7 years old.

The girl has recorded the song Brown Skin Girl, that can be found on the album The Lion King: The Giftof his mother, and the song made its debut at the 76th place in the charts, as shown in

IT. If the title is especially performed by Beyoncé, St JHN and Wizkid, it opens and closes, however, with the voice of Blue Ivy.

Star of the video

But that’s not all ! Blue Ivy Carter steals also featured her mother in the clip Spiritalways on The Lion King: The Gift.

If the girl has not yet decided what career she will choose (and it still has the time), she is in any case born to walk in the footsteps of Queen Bey, and become a star !