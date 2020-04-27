VIDEO. The daughter of Dwayne Johnson joined the WWE… Channing Tatum did a pedicure with his daughter…

The actor Dwayne Johnson and daughter Simone HA Collection / VISUAL Press Agency



February 11, 2020

Justin Bieber gives $ 100,000 to a student

Justin Bieber has donated $ 100,000 to a student to continue his commitment to combating mental illness. As the relays of the chain

ABCJulie Cooker has been working hard with Active Minds. She has helped to 5,000 students with eating disorders and depression and thanked Justin Bieber to shed light on mental illness by evoking his own

problems. She explained to

Billboard want to use some of this money to pay for his university studies and give the rest to the association, for which she is campaigning.

In her new video, Intentions(feat. Quavo), Justin Bieber has also awarded three other women in the refuge

Alexandria House who comes to the aid of ” women and children in distress to enable them to move from an emergency shelter to stable economic situations and achieve permanent housing “. Some $ 200,000 has been allocated by the singer via a new organization that he has mounted, Intentions Fund, for the association.

The daughter of Dwayne Johnson joins the WWE

Channing Tatum did a pedicure with his daughter

Channing Tatum offered up a tender moment father/daughter taking Everly to take care of his feet. And the actor took the opportunity to also do a pedicure, as you can see in his story Instagram captured by

AND Online. On the images, we can see the toes of his daughter, with the caption : “It’s time to take care of these bad boys “. One can also see his girl

6 years choose the varnish that it wants to apply on her nails.

As to the photo of his feet in a basin of care, Channing Tatum had a thought for the pedicure. “She’s going to need serious utensils ! “, he added.