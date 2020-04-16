VIDEO The good tutorial to make a horse tail wavy ?

And if we took advantage of the confinement to learn new hairstyles ? Here is the tutorial, perfect for creating a high ponytail, with a slight wavy.

You have started your containment more motivated than ever. To you the sort of your apartment or home, how Marie Kondo. To you cooking recipes to finish, cookies to pancakes, passing by the miso soup. You have even learned to take care of your nails, your hands, and to realize of the masks home to nourish your hair. But here the containment is extended to 4 weeksand you want to take the opportunity to acquire new skills.

After all, if there’s one thing that thewe rarely take the time to doit is test new hairstyles ! Today thanks to the brand Wellayou will learn how to to achieve a high ponytailwith a slightly wavy, which gives the movement. Follow the guide !

To achieve this tutorial hair styling videoyou will need :

a brush

an elastic

hair dryers

a iron loop

d’ a thermal protection that will bring volume and shine (here, the lotion Perfect Setting of Wella )

that will bring volume and shine (here, the lotion Perfect Setting of ) d’ a spray attachment (here the Dynamic Fix of Wella )

(here the Dynamic Fix of ) d’a hair dressing oil that will bring even more brilliance (here the Oil Spritz of Wella)

You can do it !

