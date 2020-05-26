VIDEO – The love, the alcohol, his suffering… Lady Gaga speaks before the release of “Chromatica”

Outputs

COME-BACK – Lady Gaga is releasing this Friday, “Chromatica”, a new album on which she heals his demons by returning with the sounds of electro-pop of her debut. Also a way of celebrating his new love affair with a CEO of the Silicon Valley.



They kept the memory of a Lady Gaga platinum blonde, shocked to receive the Oscar for original song for “Shallow”, the tube now legendary film A Star is Bornone evening in February 2019. His performance on the stage of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles with Bradley Cooper, his producer and partner on the screen, had not made that reinforce the idea that Stefanie Germanotta was even more convincing – and disturbing – when she dropped the fireworks that pollute a bit too often on her albums. One could, therefore, be a bit wary in discovering the end of February of the clip “Stupid Love”, the first extract Chromaticaa new album to be released this Friday, after a delay of seven weeks due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Warriors dresses neon pink, somewhere in between Mad Max and Priscilla, queen of the desert, electro beats and big chorus to Madonna… It’s almost a return back to ten years ago, one of the album The Fame and tube “Poker Face”, to which Stefanie Germanotta seemed to invite its fans, not to predict the rest of a new album recorded over a year between Los Angeles and New York.

Read also “One World – Together at Home” : how to review the benefit concert organized by Lady Gaga

VIDEO – “Shallow” live at the Oscars 2019 : delivery of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will give you chills Related Post: Penampilan Baru Ricky Martin Until Jim Carrey saat #dirumahaja

The difference is that between the two Lady Gaga, 34 years old, has lived. Great joy that all the world knows and the sentences that it has unveiled over the years, such as the chronic disease that is causing it to suffer in everyday life, but also the rape of which she was a victim at the age of 19 years and who still haunts today. Misfortunes which would make it almost trivial disappointments sentimental repeat. And if the music was for the singer as his public, the best therapies ? “I remade a disc of dance music and the dancefloor is for me, as I deserved“, warn Lady Gaga in the long interview, the truth that she has given to the facilitator british Zane Lowe last weekend for Apple Music. “After all the difficult things that I’ve done, I’m not obliged to feel douleur”, she says before speaking about the addictions that the tease again.

She stopped smoking… but not drinking

If she has stopped smoking during the recording of ChromaticaLady Gaga hasn’t given up drinking, and admits without shame. “I’ve flirted with the idea of becoming sober”, she says. “I am not yet reached. But a part of the process is to tell me that I can get angry at myself every day because I continue to drink. Or be happy to be still alive and continue to move forward.” To achieve its objectives, the singer may also be based on a love life which seems to have ended. After breaking off her engagement with agent Christian Carino, the day after the Oscars, she attended for a few months, Michael Polansky, CEO of the Silicon Valley with which it is working on an application designed to help patients with mental disorders. “It is the man of my life“, she slipped it a little on NBC. Related Post: Dies composer of I love Rock and Roll by COVID-19 - The-Century Durango

Jerome Vermelin

On the same subject

And also