VIDEO. The mother of Britney Spears is worried about his daughter

The singer Britney Spears — Polaris / Starface



Earthquake among the fans of Britney Spears : mother of the star in person just give reason to those who think she is being manipulated by her entourage. As noted

AND Onlinethe account of fans AbsoluteBritneycom accused for some time the team of the singer to delete the positive comments for its social networks to keep only the negative. The goal : “to Maintain the illusion that she is in need of help “.

And Lynne Spears has just confirmed this theory in the commentary to the post Instagram denouncing the situation.

What happens at Britney Spears ?

“I can’t believe that you just had to publish this because one of my friends told me the same thing ! I published something and I tried to find him, and I never found what I had posted ??? I know that you are fans real and that you love him deeply, so thank you for this update because other people have told me the same thing “, wrote the mother of the singer.

At the same time, the father of Britney Spears, Jamie, has asked for an extension of guardianship over his daughter. He wants to care more farm, and that it is not only effective in the State of California, but also in Louisiana. Since march, it is the only legal guardian of Britney Spears, who comes to spend a month in a treatment centre to manage a

state anxiety. Lynne Spears asked to have

access to the folder guardianship of his daughter last month.