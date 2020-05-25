VIDEO. The project of houses of Kanye West is not unanimous

The rapper Kanye West — Kent Nishimura/Polaris/Starface



Kanye West has had the idea to build huts to alleviate the housing crisis that hits Los Angeles, and he has built three on his property, in order to test the feasibility of the project. However, this noble idea is not to the liking of everyone, and his neighbors would have complained about the noise, according to

TMZ.

The rapper not having a building permit, it has until September 15 to comply, ” says the publication.

Inspired space opera

To build its houses, Kanye West was inspired by the architecture of Tattooine, the desert planet on which it lives Luke Skywalker in Star Wars. According to him, they serve to blur the lines between middle class, upper, and poor. It remains to be seen whether this ambitious project will finally see the light of day, and if Yeezus will be able to carry it out.