VIDEO. The video TikTok of Lizzo in a swimsuit back in line

Lizzo 1 – TikTok 0. The singer, who had decided to complain to the network after you have found a video where she appears in a bathing suit had disappeared, had the pleasure to learn that the clip in question was income online. The interpreter Juice had hinted that it was

his weight was in question. ”

TikTok continues to delete videos of me in a bathing suit, but allows for videos of other girls in swimsuits. I wonder why, ” she declared.

But after Page Six, which cites a spokesman of TikTok, this decision had nothing to do with discrimination.

Misunderstanding

The leaders of the moderation of the application would have believed that the video of Lizzo were too adventurous to stay on the site, because they thought that the artist showed in lingerie. Having been alerted by the singer, TikTok has again reviewed the videos in question and realized that it was definitely a bathing suit. No reason to censor, so. Lizzo will be able to continue to be as it is as much as she wants.

TikTok is not the first application to be accused of grossophobie. At the beginning of last month, Instagram and Facebook had censored coverage of Télérama dedicated to the activist and DJ paris Leslie Barbara Butch.