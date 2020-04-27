VIDEO: These are the biggest goleadas of the history of the world

In the world cups are few goleadas, but have left their mark on its history.

Wide differences, humiliations tremendous, the feast of the goal for some and suffering for others.

We review the major goleadas in the world.

Winners by nine goals

The difference more wide is of nine goals, and occurred in three commitments.

Hungary was the protagonist in two of these festivals: first, the 10-1 over El Salvador in the first round in Spain in 1982.

Marked Laszlo Kiss (three), Tibor Nyilasi (two), Laszlo Fazekas (two), Gabor Poloskei, Jo Discount Luis Ramirez for the squad in el salvador. As a sad anecdote, the goalkeeper Ricardo Guevara Mora fired bursts of machine gun fire on his return to El Salvador. None gave him, but his car ended up wrecked, as you said later. And the second occurred in 1954, when it shattered to South Korea in the first round 9-0. Sandor Kocsis scored three, the remembered Feren Puskas two and Peter Palotas two, besides one of Mihaly Lantos, and Zoltan Czibor. The “Magical Magyars,” they fell in the final against Germany in the famous “Miracle of Bern”. Of those scorers, Kocksis and Czibor ended up playing in the Barcelona and Puskas in the Real Madrid, all fleeing from Communism. Yugoslavia crushed 9-0 to Zaire, in the initial phase of Germany 1974. Dusan Bajevic scored three and one each, Dragan Dzajic, Ivica Surjak, Josip Katalinski, Vladislav Bogicevic, Branko Oblak and Ilika Petkovic.

Winners in the world championships by eight goals

By 8-0 won it three teams, and one of them in the XXI century.

In the quarter final of France 1938 Sweden thrashed 8-0 to Cuba, attended his first and only world.

Gustav Wetterstrom (3), Tore Keller (3), Arne Nyberg and Harry Anderson scored the goals.

While, in the first round of Brazil 1950, Uruguay destroyed Bolivia 8-0. The Celestial, to the dessert, it would be champion.

Oscar Míguez (3), Juan Alberto Schiaffino (2), Ernesto Vidal, Julio Perez and Alcides Ghiggia scored the goals.

In Korea-Japan 2002 first round, Germany thrashed 8-0 to Saudi Arabia.

Miroslav Klose scored three, Michael Ballack, Carsten Jancker, Thomas Linke, Oliver Bierhoff and Bernd Schneider one each.