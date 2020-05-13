VIDEO. These five singers gay give all in a medley of amazing songs from Hercules

While a live-action animation film Hercules is in the pipes, this quintet promising the vocal cords necessary to make excellent Muses.

At the end of the month of April last, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Herculesthe feature-length animated cult movie from the stable of Disney, was on track to have its remake in live action. Released in 1997, the film told the fate of miraculous hero’s mythological namesake. His adventures are fantastic, we were particularly narrated by the Muses, a group of five women to the spread of fire who knew the singing as not two. And if you believe the video above, it would seem we have found the perfect candidate to embody these roles in the film.

Last September, producer Michael Korte shared on his YouTube channel a medley bluffing three songs from the animated film in its original version, namely” The Gospel Truth“,” A Star Is Born “ and” Zero to Hero“. The titles in question are interpreted with flair by five singers, queer, in this case Advance Colley, Tre Edwards, Cameron Wright, Keenan D. Washington, and James Wright Chanel. In this clip top in color, this quintet is packed full of talent delivers a performance that is hugely impressive, which likely has given ideas to many.

A buzz unexpected

Well that passed rather unnoticed, the video now has over 2 million views with a renewed interest recently. In the comments section, several readers revved up and demand that the five artists are given the roles of Muses in the remake in live-action. “Music is the heart of the film and the Muses are undoubtedly beat this heart with the mind and soul, says Michael Korte to Attitude. Change the type of famous people is something I love to do on my YouTube channel “. In any case, we love the initiative.

For the time being, little information was revealed regarding this remake live-action Hercules, if only Dave Callaham (the man behind the franchise powerful The Expendables) will be in charge of the scenario. The brothers Russo, who are known for Avengers: Endgame and Infinity Warwill be in the production. Level casting, radio silence up here, even if some fans have mentioned the names of Lizzo or Beyoncé to slip into the skin of famous Muses. Why not !

Photo credit : Michael Korte via YouTube