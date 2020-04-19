VIDEO Together at home : 22 years after, Celine Dion takes the tube, which earned him a Golden Globes

In the night from Saturday 18 April to Sunday 19 April, Celine Dion participated in the benefit concert One World: Together at home. And she has sung with Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga and John Legend, one of his titles, cults: The Prayer.

A global mobilization. In the night from Saturday 18 April to Sunday 19 April, dozens of artists from around the world were mobilized for a benefit concert One World: Together At Homeorganized by Lady Gaga and by association Global Citizen. A live six-hour, during which personalities from the world of music are produced live from their place of confinement. The goal : raise funds for the World Health Organization (and these are nearly 130 million that have been harvested, has announced Lady Gaga Sunday morning).

Thus, the members of the Rolling Stones, each one among them, have interpreted You Can’t Always Get What You Want (drummer Charlie Watts, who does not have battery, striking his chopsticks into the empty). Beyoncé took advantage of his visit to discuss african-americans more vulnerable than others to the virus in the United States. Taylor Swift has played for the first time in its title Soon You’ll Get Better. Angela has sung Balance your what. Christine and the Queens has interpreted People I’ve Seen Sad (cocorico). Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish (as Daphne Burkï and André Manoukian, who facilitated the evening for France 2, did not visibly), Camila Cabello, or even Jennifer Lopez have also participated in the concert.

Celine Dion resumes her duet with Andrea Bocelli

And it is with a quartet of incredible that the evening ended. The canadian singerCeline Dion and the Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli have taken back their legendary song The Prayer, music for the film Excalibur, the magic swordreleased in 1998. In 1999, they had got the Golden Globes for best original song in 1999. And it is with another singer crowned at the Golden Globes, but in 2019, for the title Shallow in A Star is Born, they sang : Lady Gaga. They were accompanied on the piano by the musician chinese Lang Lang. And the american singer John Legend also sang a few verses. A moment of incredible music.