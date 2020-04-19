VIDEO Together at home : Beyoncé goes out of its containment to pass on a political message

Beyoncé is one of the many artists who participated in the benefit concert “One World: Together at home “. Known for its commitment, the singer has denounced the living conditions of the african-american community into a full pandemic.

It was the musical event of the week. On the night of Saturday 18 to Sunday 19 April, over 70 artists participated in the benefit concert ” One World : Together at home “, co-hosted by Lady Gaga. A virtual performance in which the goal was to” celebrate and tell the stories of those who are in the first line, of caregivers and of their acts of bravery “had detailed the singer in a press conference. For the occasion, the famous interpreter of Poker Face has been able to count on the stars of international reputation such as Paul McCartney, Elton John or Celine Dion to perform live from their place of confinement.

The political message of Beyoncé

But if there’s an apparition that has surprised the viewers and internet users, it is Beyoncé. The singer, 38-year-old took advantage of this event to pass on a political message. ” African-Americans are disproportionately the proportion of workers who do not have the luxury of being able to stay at home. The african-american community has been, on the whole, severely hit by the crisis. The virus is killing black people at an alarming rate in the United States “said the wife of Jay-Z.

After having thanked all the medical staff,” who works away from his family to take care of ours “, Beyoncé will then be submitted to the professions too often forgotten. ” We also thank all those who work in the food industry, in the services of delivery and distribution of the mail, in the collection of waste. […] I know it is hard but be patient, stay brave, stay positive, keep the faith and continue to pray for our heroes “said the mother of Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi. A message widely praised on social networks.