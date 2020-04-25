VIDEO. Tom Holland adopts chickens… Arnold Schwarzenegger gives $ 1 million to combat the COVID-19…

Actor Tom Holland — Landmark/Starface



March 25, 2020

Selena Gomez adopts a puppy

Selena Gomez has a new dog ! The singer has fallen for the little Daisy after he was assured a roof as a family home. This guard is supposed to be temporary became an adoption pure and simple when the star is sighted that the animal was heard to wonder with Winnie, the dog she adopted last summer.

“Winnie and Daisy hear super well. I know a lot of people who handle animals at this time, just to give them a safe place during the pandemic. But I’ll be forced to keep it I think, ” said the interpreter Rare in a

Live Instagram.

Arnold Schwarzenegger made a gift of $ 1 million to fight against the coronavirus

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes the pandemic

coronavirus very seriously. The actor, who had recently made about him with a video of prevention where he was accompanied by his two pets, a pony and a donkey, has donated 1 million dollars to help fund medical equipment during this period of health crisis. “Our doctors, nurses, hospital personnel are the real heroes of this crisis. Me, I play only in the movies. We have an opportunity and a responsibility to provide suitable protective equipment to protect them from this virus while they are fighting “, has he said on Instagram.

The Terminator took the opportunity to add a link to a fundraiser for Flexport.org, which attempts to bring together 5 million dollars in personal hospital in front line of the pandemic.