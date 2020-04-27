VIDEO. Tom Holland explains why he has chosen to leave Instagram

Actor Tom Holland — PictureLux / Starface



Tom Holland was at the side of Chris Pratt during an interview with

E!News for the promotion of In Beforethe new film

Pixar, for which they have lent their voice.

And to bounce off the theme of the film, the journalist asked them :

“What is the thing you want that you get rid in the technological world ? “And if Chris Pratt has responded to Twitter, Tom Holland has designated Instagram.

“I don’t have Instagram now, said the star of Spider-Man. I needed to distance myself and take a break. “

A veritable obsession

If Tom Holland has not entirely closed his account Instagram, he claims to have uninstalled the application.

“It took control of my life, he continued. I became obsessed with it. Like, “How many likes I got ?”, and “That is what people say about my photo ?”, and who did this or that. I had finished by no longer concentrate on my life on Instagram than on my real life. “