VIDEO. Tom Holland regrets having agreed to do the sport with Jake Gyllenhaal

If Tom Holland and

Jake Gyllenhaal loves, the star of Spider-Man regrets having accompanied his colleague to the gym. As he recounted on the set of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert,

the interpreter of Spider-Man has pretty much drooled over this little workout among friends. “I have to be honest, I didn’t want to come, because Jake Gyllenhaal is ripped, has said the actor. And I am very competitive, but I am not Jake Gyllenhaal, and it is a beefy guy. “

But in the end, the actor has accepted the invitation while they were both in China for a promotional tour. “We started to train, we did sit-ups, exercises for legs, and then he turned to me and said, “Tom, you want to get on the treadmill to warm up ?”, if it is remembered. And I said, “warm up ? I grilled my friend, I am finished”. “

At the end of roll

But Tom Holland was keen to show his colleague what he had in the belly and it is mounted on the treadmill by thinking about one or two kilometres. Except that his comrade has taken a mischievous delight in pushing his friend into his last entrenchments. If although a few hours later, the actor was barely able to walk, just enough for the journalist to be aware of during an interview. “I sit down and the journalist asks me, “what’s wrong ?”, if it is remembered. I said, “well, I do it myself all my stunts”. “