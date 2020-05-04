VIDEO tonight at Baba’s : Cyril Hanouna sends the advertising after a technical problem in full-direct

Tuesday, 4 may, viewers of tonight at Baba have seen a green screen for a few seconds after a technical problem live on the show.

Presenting a live broadcast is not always easy. The fault of the “vagaries of the live”, as they are called, that give rise to sequences sometimes hilarious (such as falling, laughter) or to sequences sometimes annoying. But presenting a live broadcast with a device of a duplex it’s even more difficult. As to the vagaries of various stakeholders in addition to the technical uncertainties. And Cyril Hanouna has made the charges on Tuesday 4 may. Since the beginning of the confinement, the presenter of Key not at my post decided not to animate his show in tray but live from their own home, while the commentators and the guests are in duplex from their homes. A program soberly titled Tonight at Baba. As in TPMP, Cyril Hanouna is back with its columnists on current topics, with discussion (more or less constructive), welcomes guests and offers to the viewers of the games.

“Chantal, you have all done farting “

Tuesday, may 4, Cyril Hanouna could rely on several guests, such as Elie Semoun, Oli, Chantal Ladesou and Marc Antoine Le Bret. Therefore, he asked the impersonator to have a conversation with the humorist Large heads, taking her voice. And it is at this moment that everything has been planted. “ Your video is stopped, I have support in there, not ? “launched Chantal Ladesou, obviously struggling, before that a green screen appears, cutting off the image and sound of the show. After a few seconds, the connection is finally returned, the screen however is striped black line. “ Guys, there is a big big problem of technique since that Chantal Ladesou is connected “as stated by Cyril Hanouna, choosing thus to start advertising the time of setting the connection. “ We are going to take a little break, we are going to put the pub right away darlings, we are all on “has he said, before the comedian : “ Chantal, you have all done farting ! “