VIDEO-TPMP : Cyril Hanouna shall provide a layer on Charlize Theron, his guest ” the most sucks “

This Thursday, march 19, in TPMP Cyril Hanouna has revealed the name of the “worst guest “he has received in his talk show. The opportunity to discover that he has still not digested to be done crop by Charlize Theron, it’s been almost a year.

Cyril Hanouna only digests still not his encounter with Charlize Theron. On April 24, 2019, the hellion of the PAF had received the actress is south african and his partner on the screen Seth Rogen for the film’s promotion Seduce me if you can. And the least we can say is that their coming in TPMP was not passed on. During the show, the host featured in C8 has embraced the translator of his two guests on the cheek. What does greatly annoy the ex-girlfriend of Sean Penn. ” Maybe you should ask him, next time “, she had launched on an icy tone. A crop in good and due form, on which Baba is back this Thursday, march 19, in direct from home.

Cyril Hanouna gun Charlize Theron

This is when a user asked him to appoint ” the worst guest “he has received in TPMP Cyril Hanouna have been provided with a layer on the actress of 44 years. ” The Charlize Theron it was a tanned. We could do nothing. I have a regret, it is not to have chocolate there. I would have chocolate, we would have had a darka international “, has let go of the facilitator with resentment. And to continue :” After the show I asked : “Who told him to come to this ?” And I was told that it was required because they wanted to come with us to the film’s promotion. The film, in addition, took a huge banana ! “

According to Cyril Hanouna, Charlize Theron would have shown unpleasant upon his arrival in the backstage of the show. ” A watermelon not possible, she broke the ***** […] It took eight hours for makeup and the other who was with it it was a tannasse, has balanced the star of the PAF. At the end of the show, I said : “We would have had the chocolater”. But I was told that if we had done it, would have been a trial because she is the spokesmodel of a luxury brand. “And to conclude :” For me, it is Charlize Theron the guest the more sucks that we have had in the show. “This has the merit of being (very) clear.