VIDEO. Travis Scott seems to give the reasons of his break-up with Kylie Jenner

The rapper Travis Scott — Zuma / Starface



Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are separated there is little, and this in spite of the birth of

Stormitheir little girl of only 2 years. And while the reasons for this unexpected error remain always opaque, some fans savvy have scrutinized the words of the latest titles from rapper to find a clue.

And a phrase has caught their attention. In the song Gatti, produced on her album

Jackboys released a few days agoTravis Scott said : “Plug me peace, she wanted to stay in bed and hibernate. I will take the risk, and it is hard to swallow. “

A few words that seem to refer to the two modes of opposite life of Travis Scott, and Kylie Jenner, one being always on the road, and the other remaining at the controls of his business California. Anyway, they appear to have parted on good terms and the star of social networks has no desire that the father of her daughter disappeared from her life.