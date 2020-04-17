VIDEO tutorial for achieving a wavy glamour to the house

And if we took advantage of the confinement to learn new hairstyles ? Here is the tutorial, perfect for creating a wavy glamour to the house.

You have started your containment more motivated than ever. To you the sort of your apartment or home, how Marie Kondo. To you cooking recipes to finish, cookies to pancakes, passing by the miso soup. You have even learned to take care of your nails, your hands, and to realize of the masks home to nourish your hair.

But here the containment is extended to 4 weeksand you want to take the opportunity to acquire new skills. After all, if there’s one thing that thewe rarely take the time to doit is test new hairstyles ! Today thanks to the brand Wellayou will learn how to to achieve a wavy glamour, for a great look Hollywood while staying at home. Follow the guide !

To achieve this tutorial hair styling videoyou will need :

a flat brush

hair dryers

a iron loop

d’ a styling product that domptera your frizz (here, the Gel-oil Cocktail Me of Wella )

that domptera your frizz (here, the Gel-oil Cocktail Me of ) d’ a mousse volumatrice (here the Extra Volume of Wella )

(here the Extra Volume of ) d’a lacquer to fix your hairstyle (here the Mistify Me Strong of Wella)

You can do it !

Find us on Instagram : @voici_style