VIDEO Tutorial long hair : double braid fashion festival

And if we took advantage of the confinement to learn new hairstyles ? Here is the tutorial, perfect for creating a double braid way festival. Of what to celebrate Coachella, at home !

You have started your containment more motivated than ever. To you the sort of your apartment or home, how Marie Kondo. To you cooking recipes to finish, cookies to pancakes, passing by the miso soup. You have even learned to take care of your nails, your hands, and to realize of the masks home to nourish your hair.

Yes, but the confinement is extended to 4 weeksand you want to take the opportunity to acquire new skills. After all, if there’s one thing that thewe rarely take the time to doit is test new hairstyles ! Today thanks to the brand Wellayou will learn how to make a double braid absolutely canon, to give an air of festival to your hair. Follow the guide !

To achieve this tutorial hair styling videoyou will need :

a brush

clips bun

hair dryers

a iron loop

d’ a foam that will bring volume to your hair (here, the Natural Volume of Wella )

that will bring volume to your hair (here, the Natural Volume of ) d’ a spray of salty our (here the Ocean Spritz of Wella )

(here the Ocean Spritz of ) d’a hair dressing oil that will bring even more brilliance (here the Oil Spritz of Wella)

You can do it ! Find us on Instagram : @voici_style