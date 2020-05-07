VIDEO. Veronica Mars : the cult series with Kristen Bell offers…

On 26 July, the series Veronica Mars will be back, more than ten years after its cancellation. And this reboot has a first trailer.

Fans Veronica Mars are going to be thrilled ! More than ten years after its cancellation, the cult series, in which Kristen Bell stood a young detective private in grass, will soon be reborn from its ashes thanks to the platform Hulu. And while we learned this back in great fanfare in August last, the reboot of Veronica Mars offers a first trailer and a release date. So we learn that the first episode will be released on 26 July. And the first pictures have already announced that the young detective has not left aside its determination.

In this first teaser, we can see Kristen Bell resume his famous role, sitting in his office, detective private, accompanied by this voice-over inimitable all in the second degree which hides this little insolence maline legendary. A way back in just a few seconds the tone of the series as we had left it in 2007.

Divided into eight episodes, it will be in this reboot Veronica Mars a dive in the elite of Neptune, where she will have to investigate the murders of young spring breakers, the famous spring break synonyms of binge drinking on the beaches, very popular of american youth. A scenario already panting. But a little patience…

