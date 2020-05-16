VIDEO. When Emma Watson cache of books in the london underground

For those who doubted, the “tube” is a poetic space. The pleasure to hear a guitarist to interpret the generic “Games of Thrones” or an unknown to play the piano is added now the possibility of a book. And not just any book. A book signed by Emma Watson, or Hermione Granger if you are still not back to Hogwarts, home of Harry Potter.
In the beginning of the year, the actress has founded a reading club, a feminist named finally ‘Our Shared Shelf” after having failed to be called “Emma Watson Club”, with a sense of humor. Emma y supports of the works, which defend the cause of women everywhere in the world. The actress is very concerned by this cause, has decided to share with the potential readers of the london underground, “Mom & Me & Mom”, the activist african-american Maya Angelou.
The young woman is associated with Books Underground, an association to promote reading spreads of the books in the london underground, so that the potential readers will share it then. Emma Watson is so engulfed in “the underground” to feed this hunting books. The actress of the human version of “beauty and the Beast” has written a personal note in each of the books.A little more incentive to find these little treasures.Emma Watson has hidden no less than one hundred books. A very good way to encourage people to read !