Video. When Jennifer Aniston made a surprise to fans of the series Friends

Fans of the cult series are not ready to forget this surprise… a Guest on the set of “The Ellen Degeneres Show” on Friday, January 24th, the actress presented a video where we see her surprise teen girls who were visiting the former film set in the studios of Warner Bros. in Burbank, California, reports The Huffington Post. The young women did not expect certainly not to meet Rachel Green, in flesh and bone.

“Is this for real ?”

In the video, we see the actress crouch behind the mythical sofa orange of the series, while fans settle down to take a picture of themselves.

A few moments later, Jennifer Aniston comes out of hiding causing the amazement of the visitors. “Is it real ? Is what I am dreaming ? It’s really, really you?” is moved a young woman, confused by this unexpected encounter.