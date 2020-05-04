Video : when Leonardo DiCaprio was wandering unknown in Paris

What were you doing in 1995 ? Were you born ? Maybe you were in college, high school or university to fantasize with friends about the actors in vogue at the time, Will Smith, Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise to name those burst the small and the big screen. A decade that would see the emergence of THE star thanks to a movie released in France on January 7, 1998 and named…Titanic.

“I will never be young, so enjoy it now. “

Three years before this film-a phenomenon that did rock the world, and hopped the Leonardo DiCaprio to the status of a hollywood icon, the actor and his 21-year-olds had shopped all perky in the streets of Paris on the occasion of the promotion of his seventh film The Basketball Diaries.

The Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and the place du Trocadéro

A video filmed by MTV at the beginning of which the beautiful Leo launches “I will never be young, so enjoy it now. “, do this before you pretend to be a guide of the city of light ; the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and the place du Trocadero as a stopover of his parisian escapade. A video interview which was concluded at a café in the capital, those who we miss so much now.

