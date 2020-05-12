VIDEO. Will Smith gets his money back in a fraud case

The actor Will Smith — AdMedia/Starface



Will Smith is without doubt the chance to review the color of the million and a half dollars that he loaned to his friend Duane Martin. This last was entangled in a case of

fraud for which it would not have met without the help of the superstar.

EXCLUSIVE: Duane Martin sold his house but it’s Will Smith who will be taking in the bulk of the money. https://t.co/Uluwp25F90 — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) August 13, 2019

In 2016, in debt to the tune of $ 15 million with Tisha Campbell-Martin, his companion of then, the couple had been forced to declare bankruptcy. The actress, known for her role in My family firsthad then filed for divorce before finding out that her ex-husband had hidden assets.

Accused of fraud in 2018, it is at this time that Duane Martin had to seek help from Will Smith.

The good friend

In fact, Duane Martin had bought a house in Chatsworth, California, for $ 900,000 in 2006, through a company named Roxe LLC. However, it had not completed to buy this property at its bankruptcy. And the million and a half dollars of Will Smith allowed him to repay the loan.

Duane Martin was able to sell the house to the tune of $ 2.45 million as stipulated in legal documents obtained by The Blast. Which will allow him to pay his many creditors, among whom Will Smith.