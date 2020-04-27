VIDEO. Will Smith regrets having been jealous of the relationship between Tupac with Jada Pinkett

The husband Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith — AdMedia/Starface



Passing the microphone Breakfast Club, Will Smith admitted he was very jealous of the friendship that bound his wife

Jada Pinkett in Tupac. In fact, the actress and the rapper have been in high school together and remained very close up to the assassination of the latter in 1996.

At the time, Will Smith, who married Jada Pinket in 1997, would simply refuse to speak to the interpreter California Love.

“We were in the same room all the two several times and I couldn’t speak to him. And he would not talk to me if I do not speak “, he explained.

A great regret

“It was a great regret for me because I couldn’t open myself to interact with Tupac. There was this little something because they had grown up together and they loved each other. But there has never been anything sexual between them. It was the image of perfection, but it was with the Fresh Prince, ” continued Will Smith.