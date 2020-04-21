Videos. Elton John, the Rolling Stones… The stars in their living room for a concert virtual giant

From their sofas, spectators confined around the world were able to attend a concert in line outside the norm, bringing together dozens of stars, including Taylor Swift and the Rolling Stones, in support of the caregivers, in the front line in the fight against the pandemic.

The event, in the night from Saturday to Sunday, was the opportunity to discover the stars playing from home, in the privacy of their living rooms, like many musicians who are available to give private concerts on social networks, since their kitchen or on their patio.

The four members of the Rolling Stones, have played, each from his living room, their hit “You can’t always get what you want”, the video of each appearing on a screen divided into four, Charlie Watts improvising a battery with objects of everyday life, Mick Jagger throwing a kiss to the camera at the end.

Taylor Swift opted for a sober interpretation at the piano of “Soon you’ll get better”.

“You are heroes… We will be forever grateful for the sacrifices you have made to preserve the health of the community”, was launched by the actress Sarah Jessica Parker, the heroine of the series “Sex and the city” in one of these multiple interventions performed by stars from home.

Initiated by the singer Lady Gaga, the concert global virtual “One World : Together At Home” (“One-world, whole-home’), supported by the movement Global Citizen in collaboration with the world health Organization, was meant as a “rallying cry” for caregivers and local NGOS.

“Love letter to the world”

Some 35 million dollars (over 32 million euros) have been raised to help different organizations involved in the management of the health crisis. While at least 4.5 billion people are forced or encouraged to stay at home for the fight against the spread of the Covid-19, the feast began with a first six-hour show, which is visible in streaming on the internet.

Many celebrities attended, including Christine and the Queens, or Annie Lennox, before a concert broadcast on the big american networks, with the displays a menagerie of stars : Billie Eilish, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Paul McCartney or even Stevie Wonder.

Upstream from the show, Lady Gaga explained that the event had to be considered as a “love letter to the world”, to “gather together” in the face of this disease that caused the death of about 160,000 people in total. “We can do something to bring joy and a respite to the four corners of the planet,” she estimated.

The organization Global Citizen also intends to urge donors and governments to support the WHO in its response to the coronavirus. “The music gives us the opportunity to give us pause and think to unite us into one humanity”, said the CEO of Global Citizen Hugh Evans.

In France, the concert will be rebroadcast this Sunday, on France 2, from 22h45 and it will also be available on MyCanal for three days.