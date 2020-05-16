VIDEOS. Mariah Carey, disaster music for over a decade

Mariah Carey, in playbackhas disappointed his fans during his concert on new year’s eve. How amazing is that? Not so: the artist in chains for years the benefits you missed.



“Sometimes, it’s crap”. Mariah Carey remains serene after his concert in new york’s catastrophic. It is that it begins, without doubt, to be accustomed. For years, the one that was nicknamed “The Voice” at the beginning of his career, offers a mixed, or even missed. His vibrato signature, who was a singer to share? It reached more than playback.

In a video – which is not dated, in which Mariah Carey sings Boy (I Need You)as of 2002, the subterfuge is obvious.

Much later, in 2008, on the plateau of Good Morning Americathe movements of the artist and the audio are offset. What re-awaken the suspicions of playback.

His voice improved in Good Morning America

In 2013, in the same issue, the artist sings so false that the production of Good Morning America gum his voice. Whereas the inhabitants of the east coast can hear its false notes, those on the west coast to attend a show perfect when the retransmission is delayed…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSIbTT9B6eM

A year later, Mariah Carey happens to the Rockefeller Center to sing his hit All I Want For Christmas is You. The website TMZ published the video of the benefit gross of the singer. As you may have guessed, the result is not really convincing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PzY8WHzobk

The next day, Mariah Carey makes the effort to apologize to his fans on Twitter: “last night, the situation was out of control. I present my apologies to all those who came to see me, you know that I do not want to disappoint you.”

“I can’t continue like this,”

This does not prevent it, in 2014, re-offending, singing again very fake during his visit to Tokyo, in the framework of his tour The Elusive Chanteuse Show.

Mariah Carey stops the same, on the pretext of a microphone failed: “Wait a minute. I can’t continue like this.”

In 2015, this is not easy for the singer, then in Jamaica for the Jazz and Blues Festival. Mariah Carey fails to align itself on the strip playback. The benefit is again difficult to watch.

Mariah Carey ensures that we sabotaged his performance

For his show missed new year’s eve 2016, Mariah Carey cries sabotage on the part of the producer, Dick Clark Productions, which belies firmly.

“In some cases remain very rare, there are of course technical problems that may occur on the television during the direct, but the result of our investigation, our company has not had any involvement during the delivery of Mrs. Carey”, said production to the site TMZ.

“Good year and good health. I do still log in 2017,” writes Mariah Carey on Twitter. There is a chance that her wish will be granted.