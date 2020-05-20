[VIDÉOS] Review the best moments of the tv special “what A luck that we got”

Quebec is not out of the woods, it is an issue that is comforting TVA and Télé-Québec have presented to viewers Sunday. And it is so much better. Because after two months of unprecedented crisis, nobody would have digested an evening larmoyante and depressed.

Designed by Productions of the Sea, the box behind The Voice, What a luck that we took has referred just. The benefit concert 5 stars brought a healthy dose of light in our homes for a period of 90 minutes, thanks to the numbers inspiring of the 80 participating artists.

Besides, it’s Celine Dion that returned the honor to sing the last line of the rendez-vous television, in harmony with Jean-Pierre Ferland on (you guessed it) What a luck that we took. Just before this ultimate issue of collective, we hope to review on the Internet, the diva of Charlemagne, was sent to the 8 million Quebecers from her home in Las Vegas. “It is in the most difficult situations that one sees the true nature of people. And look at you go, I’ve never been so proud to be Quebecer.”

The team ofWhat a luck that we took had done his homework by looking at pre-emissions us and canadian-English similar to presented in April. And it was apparent. Unlike the concert in containment One World : Together At Home Lady Gaga and company, the atmosphere was not heavy and morose. And while Stronger Together had a lot (too much) of speech of all kinds, the spectacle of yesterday was more built around the musical numbers.

Lessons learned

Speaking of the musical program, the latter had been prepared with care. There were almost everything for everyone. And each title fits perfectly in the alignment, even Ej feel zoo Radio Radio, is dedicated to the parents that pass through the containment with several children.

The new song by Ginette Reno, filmed in her home, in front of its entrance door is also on the side of good shots thanks to the message she was carrying. “Yet this night / If it takes care of us / I still hope / If angels hold up / That we will all soon be able to see you again “, intoned the grand dame with force.

Claude Dubois confirmed that he has still one of the most beautiful voices in Quebec. Despite a health flickering, the artist 73-year-old has interpreted Need to live with force and accuracy in the beautiful scenery of the Laurentians.

Collaborations happy

The program has offered several collaborations with unexpected not stung worms. Among our favorites include the one between Louis-Jean Cormier and Lara Fabian, which have delivered a If it is sufficient that one loves stripped. In a completely different genre, we also enjoyed The beans are not saltyas a result of the union of the voices of Maxime Poirier, one of the fisherman at the heart of the docu-series The amazing race Télé-Québec, and Salebarbes, the project Éloi & Jonathan Painchaud, Jean-François Breau, Kevin McIntyre and George Belliveau.

As for the topo a bit long in the course of which Guylaine Tremblay, Kim Thúy and Dave Morissette went to bring flowers to the mothers of Quebec, it is concluded with the union of two forces quiet : Charlotte Cardin and Marie-Pierre Arthur on My mother sang always and Mom the most beautiful in the world.

Another beautiful moment, the “homecoming” in the open air of the Sisters Boulay. Stephanie and Melanie, who had not seen for 52 days, have delivered the pretty I dream side of a country road. See the dancers of Revolution moving in the streets of Montreal, as Ariane Moffatt sang Standing was also pleasing.

Done ” in partnership with the government of Quebec “, What a luck that we took has – thankfully – never took airs of infomercial for François Legault. The show aimed to raise funds to support The Little Brothers, an organization whose mission is to break the isolation of older people, and SOS domestic violence.

A tour-de-force

In the course of the weekend, another show came to prove that they could produce excellent tv variety full pandemic COVID-19. Broadcast Saturday nights on Radio-Canada, the special mother’s day d’Live from the universe confirmed the enormous know-how of the team of France Beaudoin. Rich in great moments of emotion, the appointment an hour and a half we also dance. A feat by the time that run.

