Updated the 29/06/2020 at 19:00
VIDEOS. Rihanna, Tarkan, Pierrette Bruno… check out our playlist of “a big kiss”
The international day of the kiss, this will be the 6th of July. Regardless, you need a bit of advance notice. Of course, it is not advisable to slam the kiss at all-going by the time in which they are executed. But in music, we can let it go.
KissPrince & The Revolution
Slipped in at the last moment on the album Paradethis title became the third in the man in the purple to get to the top of the charts on american soil, in 1986. And to say that Warner does not want to bet on this one…
Simarik/Kiss Kiss, Tarkan
A great success also for the Turkish singer with this summer air. In 1998, is located in a good position in many european countries. And what goes on in the mind of the listeners with its chorus marked by two “flavors” of sound.
A Kiss Is BestRihanna (Kaytranada Edition)
In 1985, Bill Baxter singing Kiss me, stupid. Thirty-one years later, the message is more or less the same, but hot, on the side of the pop star from Barbados. This remix signed Kaytranada is even better than the original.
The KissAlain Souchon
Change the tempo of the song, from the album Flush of daisies. The softness and the poetry in this the French kiss.
Zou Bizou BizouPierrette Bruno
Here, it is full in the summer, with the air full of nostalgia interpreted by the actress and singer originally from Marseille. Sophia Loren and Gillian had previously sung.
You Are My HighDemon
Error? The deception on the goods? No, because this coup period of the mark The French Touchlaunched in 2000, is accompanied by a clip in the form of a narrow approach to a huge and never-ending rolling of the blade.