View: Selena Gomez finds out to prepare in ‘Selena + Cook’ trailer

Aug. 6 (UPI)– HBO Max is offering a peek of the brand-new collection Selena + Cook

The streaming solution shared a trailer for the food preparation program Wednesday including vocalist as well as starlet Selena Gomez.

The sneak peek reveals Gomez, 28, find out to prepare with the aid of Roy Choi as well as various other celeb cooks. Gomez as well as the cooks recorded from their corresponding residences because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Along with Choi, the collection includes cooks Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington as well as Tonya Holland. Gomez’s friends and family work as preference testers.

Selena + Cook contains 10 episodes. Gomez will certainly highlight a food-related charity in each episode.

” Having several of the very best cooks open their cooking areas to me was a humbling as well as enjoyable experience. I absolutely found I have a whole lot even more to find out,” she stated in a news release. “I’m additionally truly pleased that we had the ability to highlight as well as increase cash for some unbelievable philanthropic companies.”

Along with starring, Gomez exec generated the collection with Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman as well as Leah Hariton.

Selena + Cook premieres Aug. 13.

Minutes from Selena Gomez’s job