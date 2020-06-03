Viewers amused by a photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Clint Eastwood to the ski

Imagine yourself on a ski slope trying to make the tail lifts behind Arnold Schwarzenegger and Clint Eastwood, this is what probably happened to the skiers to an american radio station on Monday 30 December. The two Hollywood stars are found at the summit for a day of skiing, immortalized by a photo posted on the accounts, Instagram and Twitter from Schwarzenegger, who meet in them two nearly 25 million subscribers.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Clint Eastwood, respectively, 72 and 89 years of age, accustomed to the roles virile cowboy or super hero show by the picture that they still have the form. You can see them both side-by-side hat and helmet on the head, anorak, and ski poles in their hands ready to hit the slopes.

But when it comes to legends of film like these two, egos are output. In the text accompanying the picture, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has undergone an open-heart operation in 2018, demand to its subscribers : “give an example of a duo more iconic. I expect”.

Teasing, internet users have found various duos that could compete with them : “Jet Li and Jackie Chan”, “Laurel and Hardy”, “Peanut butter and Jelly”, “Batman and Robin”, “Lenon and McCartney”, “Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme”, “Tom and Jerry”, “eggs and bacon”, etc