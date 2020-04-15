Viewers SLAM Channel 7 for airing a promotion on the coronavirus “old fashioned and condescending”

Viewers SLAM Channel Seven for airing a promo COVID-19 “condescending” featuring celebrities saying “we are all in the same boat” from inside their homes

Channel Seven has received feedback less than positive for its new campaign against sars coronavirus ” All in this Together.

In the promo, the stars of the network, including Sam Armytage, David Koch, Manu Feildel and Sonia Kruger, share words of encouragement to their home.

“A message from our family to yours in these difficult times. Remember, we are in this # together “, wrote the network on social networks, at the launch of the new campaign on 23 march.

However, many users of Reddit were not impressed, calling the promo of saccharin of patronising, old-fashioned and dull.

“We are all in the same boat, they say. With their work, in their homes, 5 bedrooms and uninterrupted supply of income available, ” complained a user.

Another added: “I would feel better if the celebrities gave their real money to organizations and people in need instead of sitting on their wealth and say” we’re here for you “.

Backlash: viewers have criticised channel 7 for airing a promotion on the coronavirus “old fashioned and condescending” featuring celebrities saying “we are all together” from the inside of their homes. On the photo: Sonia Kruger in the promo

Other viewers have pointed out that, even if the tv stars are almost assured of maintaining their employment after the pandemic COVID-19, many workers do not.

“I’d love to stay home away from everyone, but apparently my work in an engineering firm is” essential,””, sneered a bystander.

Viewers have also challenged the celebrities to put their money where their mouths are.

Heartfelt: In the video, a multitude of stars from Channel 7, including Samantha Armytage (left) and Manu Feildel (right), share words of encouragement to fans via a video message

“We are all in the same boat, they say. With their jobs and their houses of 5 rooms: the viewers are raging on Channel 7 via Reddit, some of which explode the promo saccharin as patronising, old-fashioned and dull.

“Actions speak much louder than words! a spectator was raging.

“To say that the platitudes empty are perceived as doing the right thing without the support by the action is very transparent”, they added.

Some users have even compared the announcement to the contentious interpretation of Imagine by Gal Gadot.

Imagine that! Some users have even compared the announcement to the contentious interpretation of Imagine by Gal Gadot. On the photo: Gal Gadot

On march 20, Gal and his friends famous have been marked “out of touch” by posting a video of them singing the hit iconic John Lennon while they were isolated.

While the A-listers were intended to draw the strings of the fans, social media users have quickly criticized the star for their display worthy of faith.

“I don’t know how the millionaires that sing” no possessions “from their homes are supposed to soothe my anxiety,” wrote a user at the time.

Pandemic: on The Thursday afternoon, there were 6 104 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Australia, including 51 deaths