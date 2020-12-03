CELEBRITIES

Viggo Mortensen defends playing gay man in new movie

Posted on

In Falling, 62-year-old Mortensen plays a gay man who lives with her husband played by Terry Chen.

Viggo Mortensen has defended playing a gay man in his new film Falling, insisting that “nobody cares” if he is “completely straight” or not.

The 62-year-old plays John in the film, who invites his conservative and demented father to live with him and his husband, played by Terry Chen.

In an interview with The Times about his role in the film, Mortensen was asked about the recent controversy surrounding heterosexual actors playing homosexual roles, and he replied, “Look, these are the times we live in and I believe that it is healthy for these issues to arise ”.

“The short answer is that I didn’t think it was a problem. And people ask me, “Well, what about Terry Chen, who plays my husband in the movie, is he gay?”

“And the answer is, I don’t know, and I would never have the recklessness to ask someone if they were, during the casting process. And how do you know what my life is? You are assuming that I am completely straight. Maybe it is, maybe not. And frankly, it’s none of your business. “

He concluded: “I want my movie to work, and I want the character of John to be effective. So if I didn’t think it’s a good idea, I wouldn’t do it. “

Related Items:

Most Popular

24.7K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.2K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.2K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.6K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

2.9K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.9K
CELEBRITIES

KRISTEN STEWART: GIRLFRIEND DYLAN MEYER SHARED A ROMANTIC COUPLE PHOTO

2.3K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version

2.0K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

To Top