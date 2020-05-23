Vikings : in what other fiction find the actors in the series ? – News Series to TV

While waiting to discover the second part of the ultimate season of Vikings, here’s what fictions you can find the actors of the historical series of Michael Hirst, available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and myCANAL.

Travis Fimmel aka Ragnar

Since his departure from the Vikings at the end of season 4, Travis Fimmel has not recovered to the height of the popularity that offered him Ragnar Lothbrok. This is illustrated in 2016 in the film adaptation of Warcraft in Warcraft : The Beginning of Duncan Jones, is currently available on Channel VOD. The australian actor has not toured a lot since then but he has played with the likes of Margot Robbie and Finn Cole (Peaky Blinders) in the movie Dreamland, released in the Usa in 2019 but new to France.

Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha

In parallel of Vikings, Katheryn Winnick has not been idle. The canadian actress, who plays Lagertha, is shown in The Dark Tower, the adaptation of the Stephen King novel with Idris Elba. She is also featured in two productions available on Netflix : the movie Polar of Jonas Akerlund, alongside Mads Mikkelsen and Vanessa Hudgens, and the series of martial arts Wu Assassins. We will soon Katheryn Winnick in The Big Sky, the new series from David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal, Big Little Lies) for the string ABC and the film Flag Day, the next feature film from Sean Penn.

Alexander Ludwig aka Bjorn

Known before the Vikings for his role in Hunger Games, Alexander Ludwig, the interpreter of Bjorn, the son of Ragnar and Lagertha, has recently participated in two big blockbusters. The canadian actor was, in effect, to the poster of the war movie Midway Roland Emmerich, available in VOD, and the action film Bad Boys For Life with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Clive Standen aka Rollo

After having played Rollo in Vikings, Clive Standen is shown in the series Taken, adapted from the saga cinématrographique success of Luc Besson’s scope by Liam Neeson. In 2020, the british actor was the poster of the series franco-German-canadian Mirage alongside Marie-Josée Croze. The series is available on the platform France.TV.

Gustaf Skarsgård aka Floki

Mostly known in Sweden, Gustaf Skarsgård has gained international fame thanks to the role of Floki in Vikings. Since his departure from the series, the actor has played in the season 2 of the series HBO’s Westworld, which is available on OCS. This summer, Gustaf Skarsgård will be at the poster of the series Netflix Cursed : the rebel, adapted from the novel by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller, to the sides of Katherine Langford.

George Blagden aka Athelstan

After playing in The Miserable, and The Wrath of the Titans, George Blagden has camped in the role of Athelstan in Vikings. Since then, the british actor has embodied the Sun King in the series Versailles, which is available on myCANAL and played in the episode “Hang the DJ” 4 season of Black Mirror, available on Netflix.

Jessalyn Gilsig aka Siggy

Before playing Siggy on Vikings, Jessalyn Gilsig was already a big career in television. The actress, canadian-american has played in Prison Break (available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video), Friday Night Lights (available on Canal+Series), Nip/Tuck, Heroes (available on Channel VOD) and Glee (available on Netflix). In 2019, she has played in Grand Hotel, american remake of the series in Spanish of the same name, both unpublished in France. The series will soon be right for a remake of the French on TF1.

In relation to the other big names of the series, such as Alex Høgh Andersen (Ivar) and Georgia Hirst (Torvi), they do not have for the moment no other news that the series Vikings.

