Vincent Cassel hospital after a scooter accident, he gives his new – Here

There is 55 minutes

| by Rime El Himani | photo Credit : Starface

This Wednesday, may 20, Vincent Cassel has been the victim of an accident while he was on his scooter. After having spent several hours at the hospital, the actor was given the reassuring news on his account Instagram.

Vincent Cassel

The news caused the concern. This Wednesday, may 20, the regional daily newspaper Sud-Ouest has revealed that Vincent Cassel had been the victim of a road accident. Confined in the basque Country, where his ex-wife Monica Bellucci and their two daughters have joined, the actor of 53-year-old fell from his scooter while riding in the municipality of Arbonne. Rescued by firefighters, who were surprised to meet her, the husband of Tina Kunakey was then transported to the polyclinique Aguilera Biarritz, where he was treated for an injury to the face. More fear than harm, the movie star has been allowed to reach his home only a few hours later.

This Thursday, may 21, Vincent Cassel was keen to reassure his fans by giving his new in his story Instagram. In a message written in Portuguese and in English, the playing partner of Saïd Taghmaoui in La Haine stated that he wore like a charm : “All goes well, I’m alive, thank you.” This is not the first time that the father of Deva, Leonie and Amazon is the victim of an accident. Amateur of strong sensations, the actor was injured in the middle of a session of surfing off the coast of Bidart, where he owns a house, last summer. After sharing the videos of his exploits on the waves, he had posted a photo of his impressive wound at the back. “The foilsurf it bites,” he ironisé. There is no need to say, Vincent Cassel is a real daredevil !

Vincent Cassel

