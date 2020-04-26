Viola Davis and Sandra Bullock in an upcoming movie Netflix

Sandra Bullock continues his collaboration with Netflix with a feature-length film inspired by the mini-series “Unforgiven”. The actress will produce and promote the leading role of this film, that of a former prisoner who is struggling to accept in his city after his release. Viola Davis has joined the cast of the drama promising.

After the thriller Bird Box, it was watched by 80 million accounts Netflix for the first month after its release, Sandra Bullock does not let go anytime soon to the platform. The actress got an oscar for The Blind Side is ready to interpret the leading role of a drama which will be broadcasted by the giant of the streaming. This film is inspired from the mini-series british Unforgivenreleased in 2009 in the United Kingdom.

Sandra Bullock in the skin of an ex-convict

Consisting of three episodes, the series Unforgiven was centered on Ruth Slater, a woman released after fifteen years imprisonment for the murder of two police officers. As she tries to rebuild her life with her boyfriend Brad, her past resurfaces. Ruth must also face up to the threats of the son of one of his victimseager for revenge.

According to the information of Deadline, Sandra Bullock lends her features to this old criminal in search of redemption, and of a freedom that continues to escape him after his prison experience. Rejected by most of the inhabitants of his city, Ruth Slater finds refuge with a sister she barely knows in this adaptation for Netflix. Viola Davis (Murder, Widows), Rob Morgan (Mudbound, Stranger Things) and Aisling Franciosi (The Fall, Game of Thrones) will be added to the distribution.

At the completion of this drama, we find Nora Fingscheidt. On march 4, 2020, French spectators will be able to discover in rooms Benni, first film of the filmmaker in germany who has worked on several documentary and short films. Christopher McQuarrie, writer of The Usual Suspects and director of Mission: Impossible : Fallout, is in charge of the writing of the script. Finally, Sandra Bullock is also active as a producer. For the moment, the project is only at the stage of pre-production, and Netflix has not given details on the release date.